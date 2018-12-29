Transportation on New Year's

With New Year's Eve being just a few days away, here is a reminder to plan ahead for transportation that night. Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving - or MADD - have partnered to remind people to get cabs, take buses, call an Uber, and anything else that limits drunk driving.

"We do have a list of cab numbers should somebody ask for it," said 11th Street Precinct bar manager, Todd Brooks. "We recommend that people plan ahead."

The 11th Street Precinct is a bar in Davenport's East Village, and just like tons of others in the Quad Cities, it will be filled come Monday night.

"Personally, I've got cab numbers in my phone and we have them hanging up in here," said Brooks. "Download the Uber app or plan with friends. Just make sure you have a plan to get home safe just like any night you should when you go out."

Brooks also says knowing your limit is always important, but especially on New Year's Eve.

"We're a little more aware because more people will go out on New Year's than would normally go out," Brooks said. "Make sure you're eating plenty, make sure you're drinking water as you're drinking. Be aware of how much you're drinking and where you're at and if you need to slow down stop for a while."

Although their bar doesn't have their own specific service, he and his coworkers are cognizant of those who come to drink - and they want to help.

"We will do whatever we can to try and make sure they get home safe," Brooks added. "Obviously, taking someone's keys is not something we can do, but we can try and make sure they get a cab, call a friend, get an Uber - find someway to get home besides drive."

Brooks says there are a variety of services to use, but in reality you just need to be prepared for the night.

"Just plan ahead, make sure you have a way to get home safe - whether it's calling a friend, calling a cab, or Uber," he said. "I just hope everybody has a safe and happy new year."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 44% of traffic fatalities between Christmas and New Year's day are caused by drunk driving. The hash tags that MADD and Uber have trending are: #NoExcuses and #ReasonsToRide - reminding people to make the smart decision.