Travel Trouble Next Week?

By now you've probably heard that Thanksgiving is next week. If you plan on travelling you'll want to pay attention to the forecast because there is the potential for active weather. The question is when and where? Right now it looks like Tuesday-Thursday could see some impacts, but other than that there are no specifics because it's a low confidence in the forecast. Our two main long range models are very different. One with rain and snow and the other dry. We will want to see how these differences resolve themselves in the upcoming days.