Travel concerns, power outages in Knox County, Illinois

The Knox County Emergency Management Agency says emergency services have been inundated with calls for help, mostly from stranded motorists on Interstate 74. Officials say travel is not advised, due to a high probability that motorists in need of assistance could be stranded for several hours.

In addition, officials say there are power outages throughout the county and warn to be careful with alternate forms of lighting or heating, especially if they involve open flames.

There are several outages reported in Knox, Warren and Henry counties. As of 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25th, Ameren Illinois is reporting more than 7,200 customers with service outages.