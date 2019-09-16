Travel delays expected due to road closure to through traffic in Rock Island

Starting on Monday, 24th Street will be closed between 8th and 8 1/2 Avenues for a sanitary sewer repair in Rock Island.

City officials say the closure will be necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.

Through traffic will be detoured to 25th Street.

Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location. Officials ask all drivers to follow construction signs for detour directions when needed and to watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.

The work is expected to last until Friday, September 20.