Travel experts say travelers start booking Thanksgiving trips in September

AAA and other travel experts say this is the week you should be locking down your travel plans for the holidays.

Still over two months away but it's definitely not too early to book travel for Thanksgiving.

"In fact, historic data shows that nearly a quarter of travelers will have booked their Thanksgiving airfare by the end of September," travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore says.

Tornatore says advantages to booking this early include a better chance at getting the hotel or flight you want at a better price.

If flying into one of the bigger cities consider an alternative airport.

She says traveling a few days before and after the actual holiday can be an economical way to go.

And if planning to use reward points for say a hotel stay you definitely need to get that booked now.

AAA suggests you start researching holiday travel options now and book flights by October 27.

