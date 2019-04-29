Tree falls down in Silvis; posed fire risk early Monday morning

No injuries have been reported after a tree fell down in Silvis, interrupting service for a neighborhood and posing a fire risk.

Silvis Fire Chief John Winters tells TV6 they received a call around 5:30 a.m. on Monday saying a tree had fallen down on powerlines. The chief said this posed a fire risk to those in the area.

Chief Winters told TV6 a tree in a vacant home's backyard had fallen and fell across service lines going from the pole to the residents homes.

The power line did eventually break, cutting power to the neighborhood. Chief Winters tells TV6 that this eliminated any fire risk going forward.

