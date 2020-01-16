Trial for 19-year-old accused of killing grandmother underway in Muscatine County

The trial for Darian Lensgraf is underway in Muscatine County. On Thursday, the defense began presenting its case.

The trial for Darian Lensgraf is underway in Muscatine County. (KWQC)

In December of 2018, the 19-year-old was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in the killing of his own grandmother.

Police say they were called to Diana Lensgraf's home for a report of a woman who had been fatally stabbed. Officers later found Darian at a gas station, holding a bloody knife.

The jury trial started Monday. On Tuesday, the state rested its case.

Darien Lensgraf did not testify in Thursday's hearing.

Friday morning at 8:30 a.m., each side will give their closing arguments, and jury instructions will be given.