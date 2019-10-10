Trial for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts delayed again

The trial of the man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been delayed again.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, suspect charged with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, Photo Date: 8/21/2018 / Photo: Poweshiek County / (MGN)

The attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera requested another delay Wednesday so his defense can prepare expert witnesses to testify about recently-processed evidence.

According to court documents, at a pretrial hearing on August 23, the attorneys indicated they had just been advised that some evidence previously sent to the State of Iowa criminalistics lab for forensic testing hadn't been tested, but prosecutors had recently requested the tests now be conducted. The attorneys said the test results could impact trial preparations and Rivera's defense.

The test results were handed over to Rivera's attorneys on October 4, but on Wednesday, they requested more time for their experts to evaluate the evidence. Prosecutors are not objecting to the delay.

The trial was supposed to start in September, but it is now scheduled to start November 12 in Woodbury County. Earlier this year, Rivera waived his right to a trial within one year.

Rivera is accused of stabbing Tibbetts in July of 2018 and is charged with first-degree murder in her death.