Trial for man accused of killing woman, 2 kids in Des Moines delayed again

The trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa mother and her two children has been delayed again.

According to Iowa court records, on Thursday, a judge agreed to delay the trial of Marvin Escobar Orallena after both parties said they needed additional time to prepare for the trial.

Escobar Orallena's trial had been scheduled to begin Jan. 27, 2020 but will now begin on April 27, 2020. The original trial starting date before the two motions to delay it was Oct. 28, 2019.

The 31-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Police say he fatally shot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son on July 16 in a Des Moines home.