Trial set for Iowa man accused in 1979 killing of Michelle Martinko

An Iowa man accused of killing a teenager 30 years ago will go on trial in October.

The trial for 67 year-old-Jerry Lynn Burns, who's been charged with first-degree murder in the 1979 killing of Michelle Martinko, will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 at Linn County Courthouse, according to online court records.

Burns of Manchester went on to become a father and business owner. He was arrested in December — nearly 39 years to the day following the killing — after his DNA was found in the bloodied car where Martinko's body was discovered.

The Kennedy High School senior drove to the mall after a school choir banquet to shop for a new winter coat. Detectives found no weapon or fingerprints to identify a suspect.

Using newer technology, Cedar Rapids police were able to procure DNA from case evidence in 2006.