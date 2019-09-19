Tribute Fest 2 set for September 28th at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Six tribute bands are joining together for a great cause called 97X Tribute Fest to CureSMA. On Saturday, September 28th the bands will perform a free show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to raise money for Spinal muscular atrophy.

For Electric Shock drummer Tom Ramirez, the cause hits close to home. "My daughter Madison has SMA and it's a DNA disorder that effects the muscles and she has a very low muscle tone and strength but there's no cure. There's a treatment that halts the progression and I do feel someday hopefully in her lifetime that there is a cure".

Ramirez's band covers AC/DC songs. Other tribute bands will perform covers from Guns N' Roses, Van Halen, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Led Zeppelin, and Dokken.

The event will raise money for CureSMA with raffles, t-shirt sales, a bake sale, donations, and a dinner deal from Jeff's market.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the first band will perform at 7:00 p.m. For more information on donating raffle items to be auctioned off or making a financial donation you can send an email to: Curesma.ramirez@gmail.com