Trick-or-Treating safety & indoor options

It could be our coldest Halloween on record, along with snow, earlier in the day, to add to the chill. Cold weather aside, area police have some safety tips and reminders as kids prepare to hit the streets. While most are heading out Thursday night, some cities and towns have already rescheduled their Trick-or-Treat nights altogether.

For those of us who are braving the weather to Trick-or-Treat Thursday, safety will be even more important. Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department recommends kids under 12 go with parents, and in big groups. He suggests turning on your headlights a little earlier than usual, carrying flashlights, and glow sticks and sticking to your own neighborhood. He also says this is one of the best ways to police what your kids are collecting and ensuring that they don’t bring home any items they shouldn’t.

Another big concern for parents come Halloween is always sex offenders in the area. Detective Leach says, “Child sex offenders is another question that we get asked quite a bit. Convicted sex offenders can't participate in Halloween activities. They can't dress up, they can't deliver candy at the door, so they are excluded from that aspect of Halloween.

The biggest safety concern aside from this is for traffic. He says, “Kids see a house with no light on and they dart across the street to a house with a light on. That's our biggest concern. Want to make sure kids know they can get out and be safe but think ahead.” He recommends you watch where the traffic is, don’t go in between cars to make sure you’re crossing the street at intersections.

Finally, he has some good tips for making sure your costumes are in good shape to handle a few hours of exploring outdoors, “You want to make sure you have costumes that are not too long. You don't want to have tripping issues. Also if you're doing wigs and that kind of thing, you want to make sure they are fire-retardant. A lot of people really get into the Halloween spirit... put up Tiki Torches and things like that”. He also recognized that many people will probably be having bonfires with the cold temps and suggested people take extra precautions here as well.

