Trick or treating in the snow

The weather took a bit of a toll on those who went out hunting candy on Halloween! A few cities kept their trick or treating times and their turnout seemed a little low.

The weather took a bit of a toll on those who went out hunting candy on Halloween! A few cities kept their trick or treating times and their turnout seemed a little low.

"It's really cold and really snowy," said Moline trick-or-treater Grace Bergeson.

Kids wore coats and gloves while trick-or-treating to stay warm. This took a toll on the costumes, Grace said, "the people handing out candy won't be able to see our costumes or anything."

Abby Temple, a parent in Bettendorf explained she made sure her kids put on layers, "they have winter coats on underneath their costume as opposed to last year when it was like 80 degrees out. Hats and gloves. We probably won't be going to as many houses as we usually do."

Mike Scott's yard in Moline was full of Halloween decorations. He's upset not many kids will get a chance to see it, "I love Halloween, this is my time of year. I do it every year just like this even though my kids are grown up and moved away, I do it for the neighborhood kids."

The streets were almost empty on Halloween night. At 5 when TV6's Montse Ricossa and Spencer Maki went to Moline they saw less than 5 kids outside. In Bettendorf, at least a dozen. To those outside, it's a once a year opportunity for their families.

"It's cold. It's Halloween though, it's trick or treating. It's what we do, so we're out here braving the cold," said Temple.

All of the families out trick-or-treating TV6 spoke to said they're happy they went out today and enjoyed the holiday on the 31st. While it was cold, they still got their candy!

it seems for the other cities that changed their time, it won't be as cold in the next few days. You can see what cities were postponed

here.