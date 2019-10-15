Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences to host open house Tuesday

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 15. This will be from 4 - 6 p.m.

The open house will be held at the campus on 2122 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

Those attending will have the chance to explore the labs, meet faculty, staff and students, see hands-on demonstrations of the college's simulation equipment, learn about job opportunities and more.

The Open House will provide information on how individuals can transform their lives and make a difference in the world. Attendees can learn about the College’s degree programs, the admissions process, scholarships, experiential credit options, and linkage agreements with local high schools. Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences is currently accepting applications for the following degree programs: Associate of Applied Science in Radiography, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, and Master of Science in Nursing.

A Trinity College education is values-driven, emphasizing clinical reasoning and the artful delivery of culturally competent care. The College incorporates innovative teaching and learning strategies in order to develop health care professionals who promote the health of individuals, families, and communities. Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences is dedicated to preparing health care professionals for an ever-changing global community.

The event is free and open to the public.