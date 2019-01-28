Trinity UnityPoint Health warming station opens, warns of risks associated with extreme cold

Officials with Trinity UnityPoint Health are reminding the community of the health risks associated with extreme cold.

From Trinity UnityPoint Health:

"It’s vital to dress properly for the extreme cold, as it only takes minutes for exposed skin to be at risk for injury. Make sure to have a hat, scarf or knitted mask, water-resistant coat, mittens or gloves and water-resistant boots. Dress in layers, but not too heavy or too tight.

“Just a couple minutes outside you can start to get the first signs of frostbite. You can start to get the redness in your ears, nose, tingling and all that,” says Jordan Wagener, RN at UnityPoint Health - Trinity. “The biggest thing is to be prepared.”

Signs of frostbite include pale or blue skin that feels cold, numb, and stiff or rubbery to the touch. Frostbite should be evaluated by a health care provider.

If you detect symptoms of frostbite:

• Get into a warm room as soon as possible.

• Avoid walking on frostbitten feet or toes as it can increase the damage.

• Immerse the affected area in warm, not hot, water.

• Or, warm the affected area using body heat.

• Do not rub the frostbitten area with snow or massage it at all as this can cause more damage.

• Don’t use a heating pad, heat lamp, or the heat of a stove, fireplace, or radiator for warming. Affected areas are numb and can be easily burned.

Hypothermia, an abnormally low body temperature, is a serious medical condition. Early symptoms include shivering, clumsy movements and cold, pale, or blue-gray skin. Hypothermia requires immediate emergency assistance as it can quickly lead to unconsciousness and death if the heat loss is not stopped.

Beginning Monday, January 28, UnityPoint Health – Trinity is providing warming areas for members of the community who may need a place to escape the elements. It is part of being a strong community partner and achieving our overall mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.

WHEN: Starting at 11 a.m., Monday, January 28

Monday, Jan. 28: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Trinity Rock Island - Meeting Room 2; on main level past the cafeteria.

2701 17th Street

Rock Island, IL 61201

Trinity Moline - Suite 102

500 John Deere Road

Moline, IL 61265

Trinity Bettendorf - Conference Room A/B; ground floor past the cafeteria.

4500 Utica Ridge Road

Bettendorf, IA 52722

Muscatine Center for Social Action

312 Iowa Avenue

Muscatine, IA 52761

Doors are open for check-in from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WHY: With dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast, members of the community may need warmth and shelter. UnityPoint Health – Trinity is providing places for them to escape the elements. It is part of being a strong community partner and achieving our overall mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.

Additional information on cold temperature exposure can be found at at this link.