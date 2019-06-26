Triple Digit Heat Index Likely This Weekend

While storm chances will have to be taken on a daily basis, one thing that we are confident in, is heat and humidity. The warmest stretch of weather so far this year will arrive this weekend with heat indices in the triple digits. Highs will likely hit 90° or warmer for the 2nd time this year.

Last year at this time we had hit 90° or warmer 14 times! In an average year we've hit 90° roughly 4-5 times by the end of June.