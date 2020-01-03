Troopers: Kentucky man skinned dogs to make a ‘doggy coat’

A Kentucky man is accused of skinning dogs because he “wanted to make a doggy coat.”

Kentucky State Police were called to a home in the David community of Floyd County for an animal cruelty complaint. A neighbor told police Jonathan Watkins had killed two dogs, skinned them and hung them off his front porch railing.

Troopers also learned from the neighbor that Watkins went over to his house to ask for a cigarette when he noticed Watkins covered in blood, admitting to him that he was skinning dogs.

The neighbor said his two dogs were missing, and he believed another neighbor’s two dogs were missing. When troopers talked to Watkins, they noticed he had a large hunting knife in a holster on his belt.

Troopers asked Watkins why he had blood on him. He told them, "I'm making myself a doggy coat."

Watkins is accused of admitting to troopers that he killed his neighbors’ dogs, saying, “There isn’t anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat.” He also admitted to stabbing the dogs in the heart with a knife and throwing the carcasses over a hill after skinning them.

He was placed in jail and charged with torture of a dog and tampering with physical evidence.

