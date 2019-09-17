Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall in Texas

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Imelda has made landfall near Freeport, Texas.

Forecasters expect heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding as the storm moves inland.

The hurricane center in Miami said Tuesday that Imelda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Sargent to Bolivar.

The NHC reported that Imelda formed Tuesday afternoon.

