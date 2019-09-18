Tropical moisture could bring widespread rain chances to the QCA this weekend

Moisture from Tropical Depression Imelda could link up with a cold front this weekend, bringing widespread rain chances to the QCA.

The tropical system currently is dumping plenty of heavy rain on portions of east Texas, and southwest Louisiana. Some locations in this area have already picked up between 10-20 inches of rainfall, with more on the way in the coming days.

A cold front which will begin to approach the QCA later this week will help to pull some of this tropical moisture northward, and combine with the front to produce good rain chances locally Saturday, and especially Sunday.

Parts of the QCA, especially south of I-80 could pick up 1.00"-2.00" of rainfall this weekend.

A large part of the TV6 viewing area is still declared in moderate drought conditions, so a good soaking rainfall event of a few inches would be just what the doctor ordered.

If you have any outdoor activities planned this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for an indoor backup plan.