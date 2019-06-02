Tropical moisture this week, may bring more heavy rain in or near the QCA.

A tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico, may bring a round of deep tropical moisture into the QCA by late this week.

Invest 91L is an area of disturbed weather in the southern Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this system and gives it a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. Regardless on whether this system is officially declared as a depression or storm, heavy rainfall will be the main threat.

A frontal boundary will stall in the area by mid week, helping to draw up this deep moisture, and possibly produce some heavy rainfall in or near the region.

The majority of our local rivers, creeks , and streams are still at or above flood stage, we definitely could skip any more heavy rain potential.

We will be keep an eye on this potential as we move into the new week, and will have more updates as we get closer.

For now, if you own a lawn business or any outdoor business, I would begin to make preparations for more heavy rain over the next 5-10 days.