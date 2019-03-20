Truck carrying hazardous materials rolled over near Monmouth, Illinois.

A truck carrying hazardous material rolled over near Monmouth, Illinois.

The accident happened around Noon on Tuesday, March 19th at Highway 34 and Highway 67 south junction ramp.

The Illinois State Police say the driver, 44 year old John Whitaker of Dallas City, Illinois was eastbound on Highway 34 at the US 67 northbound ramp. As he made the right turn onto the ramp he rolled his truck, police say he was going too fast.

The truck from J&M Displays in Yarmouth, Iowa was loaded with 17,000 pounds of class 1.3 hazardous materials.

That is defined by the U.S. Department of Transportation as explosives with a minor blast hazard. (rocket propellant, display fireworks)

None of the hazardous materials were released. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was also cited for driving too fast for conditions.

