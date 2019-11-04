Truck removed from Rock River in Rock Falls

On Sunday, Nov. 3., officials with the Rock Falls Police Department were told about a vehicle in the Rock River.

Once the truck was removed officials say it was determined that the truck was unoccupied.

The registered owner of the pick-up truck was located and talked with officers and now an investigation is ongoing as to how the truck ended up in the river.

The Rock Falls Police Department was assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department, Sterling Police Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance, Illinois State Police, Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources and Johnson Towing & Recovery of Rock Falls.