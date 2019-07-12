Trucking company LME abruptly shuts down

Freight hauling company LME Inc. announced Friday it has ceased operations.

The carrier, which has a terminal in Rock Island, has more than 600 drivers operating 1,200 tractors and trailers around the Midwest, according to the company’s website.

LME announced Friday on its website the company “will no longer be making pickups or deliveries of freight due to unforeseen circumstances and have ceased operations.”

The company serves all of Iowa and Illinois among other Midwestern states and has a client list which includes John Deere and 3M.

KCCI reports LME employees learned of the company’s closure during a meeting Thursday and managers were unsure if the workers would be paid.

Viewers with loved ones employed at the LME terminal in Rock Island tell KWQC employees there were scheduled to be paid Friday but did not receive paychecks.