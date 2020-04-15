True or False: COVID-19 Stimulus Checks

The IRS began depositing coronavirus stimulus relief checks this week to some Americans. But questions about the payments, including how quickly Americans will actually receive them are still coming into our newsroom.

We did some research on CNBC and independent think tank the Tax Foundation to try to clear up some of these myths…

1) Are stimulus checks taxed?

The stimulus checks are NOT taxable income. They are structured as refundable tax credits.

2) When will I receive my stimulus check?

People should start to see the checks directly deposited into their accounts if their tax return was directly deposited. Otherwise, you might have to wait a week or two for a paper check to come in the mail.

3) Will I Have to Pay Back The Stimulus Check Next Tax Season?

Assuming all information on your tax return is correct, you WILL NOT have to repay next spring. You may actually receive more money when you file your 2020 tax return. If it turns out that you should receive a larger credit based on your 2020 adjusted gross income, then you’ll receive the difference next year. You will not be penalized if your 2020 AGI is higher than this years

4) Social Security and Other Benefit Recipients Aren’t Eligible

With a few exceptions, as long as you have a Social Security number & meet the income requirements, you will get a check. The exceptions are some college students who are still claimed as dependents by their parents and other adult dependents.

5) What can I spend the stimulus check on?

The quick answer… ANYTHING. After you receive it, it’s yours. The government would like you to go and spend it on goods and services. But, if you want to use it to pay bills or pay down debt go right ahead.

6) I Have to Sign Up for the Stimulus

There is nothing most people have to do to receive a check. The only people who might have to do anything are low income Americans who don’t typically file a return and if you want to give the IRS your banking information so you don’t have to wait on a paper check. An online portal will be available in the next few days on the IRS website

7) The IRS Overpaid Me, Do I Have to Pay Some of the Money Back

The IRS will not ask for money back. This is a scam. Scammers send a check, purportedly from the “IRS”, then claim that you were overpaid and that you need to wire some money back. This is a SCAM.

