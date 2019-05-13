Trump, Democrats spar over oversight

The standoff between the Trump Administration and Congressional Democrats over several investigations does not seem to have an end in sight.

President Donald Trump is trying to stop the many investigations surrounding him. (Source: Tia Dufour / The White House via MGN)

The Trump Administration is doubling down its stonewalling efforts against House Democrats, accusing them of breaking “rules and norms governing congressional oversight,” adding, “The White House will not and cannot comply with unlawful demands made by increasingly unhinged and politically motivated Democrats.”

According to analysis by the Washington Post, the president and his allies are working to block more than 20 investigations and, House Democrats say, at least 79 Congressional requests for documents, testimony and other evidence.

“The Trump administration has decided to say a blanket no; no to any kind of oversight whatsoever,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA.

Democrats warned they have their own tactics to achieve oversight of the Trump administration, weighing whether they’ll use Congressional inherent contempt powers, like jailing or fining those who do not comply with subpoenas.

“I think if you fine someone $25,000 a day to their person until they comply, it gets their attention,” Schiff said.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is already holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt, and he’s threatening to do the same for former White House counsel Don McGahn.

“If we have to, we’ll hold him in contempt if he doesn’t obey his subpoena,” Nadler said.

It comes as the IRS and Treasury Department face a new deadline of Friday to hand over Trump’s tax documents.

The House Ways and means committee also sending subpoenas to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the IRS commissioner.

A top Republican in the Senate gave public advice to the president’s eldest son who was subpoenaed last week by a GOP-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee.

"You don't need to go back into this environment anymore,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “You've been there for hours and hours and hours. Nothing being alleged here changed the outcome of the Mueller investigation. I would call it a day."

After a hearing Tuesday, a federal judge is also expected to rule on the House Oversight’s subpoena for financial records from Trump’s personal accounting firm.

