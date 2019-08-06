Trump administration taking steps to allow imported drugs from Canada

A local pharmacist is voicing concern after the Trump administration's proposed plan to make it easier to import drugs from Canada.

It’s no secret the cost of medications has skyrocketed over the years. The staff at Osterhaus Pharmacy say their goal is to help patients and provide them with medications that are cost-effective.

“Price has certainly gone up and people feel that price in their wallet when they are buying medication,” said Matthew Osterhaus, Owner Osterhaus Pharmacy.

The Trump administration recently proposed a plan to reverse the problem. The administration says the Food and Drug Administration would oversee the importing of cheaper drugs from Canada. The owner of Osterhaus pharmacy, Matthew Osterhaus says it's not as easy as it sounds.

“If you're going to save $10, $50 or $100 to import your medications from Canada, but you don't know for sure where they came from or what's in them. That’s a particular concern for me,” said Osterhaus.

The pharmacy that’s been in Maquoketa for 54 years accepts medications from other countries, but they say the steps to make sure it's safe is taken.

“They are imported through companies that the FDA inspects in those other countries,” said Osterhaus.

Osterhaus says he believes there are ways to fix the problem. Including patients working with their pharmacist.

“Making sure that patients are on the medication that's most effective for them. Monitoring that medication and the response to the medication with their pharmacist,” said Osterhaus.

As well as talking with insurance companies.

“If they got an insurance plan that's helping them with their medications. We are using medications that match the insurance plan. The lowest cost through the insurance plan” said Osterhaus.

Osterhaus says medication pricing needs to be cheaper because people can no longer afford them the way things are now.

The Trump administration says the plan is not a done deal, but if it were to begin states, drug wholesalers, and pharmacists would act as mediators for consumers.

