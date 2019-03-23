Trump approves disaster declarations for flooded Iowa counties

President Donald Trump has approved major disaster declarations for 56 of Iowa's 99 counties, White House officials said in a Saturday news release. The approval comes after flooding impacted low-lying communities and farmland near rivers and streams across the state.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Iowa and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding beginning on March 12, 2019, and continuing," the release said. "The President's action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, and Woodbury."

Officials said the assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

According to the release, federal funds are available to the state, tribal organizations, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the following counties:

Adair, Allamakee, Audubon, Boone, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dallas, Decatur, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Fremont, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Jasper, Kossuth, Lyon, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Osceola, Page, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Polk, Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, Sioux, Tama, Union, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Woodbury, and Wright.

"Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired," the release said. "The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice."

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on the approval of the declarations calling them "instrumental to Iowa's recovery."

"We are incredibly grateful for the President's consistent and timely action in the face of disaster," Reynolds said. "The road to recovery will be long, but it's clear that Iowans will have the resources we need to rebuild."