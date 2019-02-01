Pres. Trump may add Xi meeting to expected upcoming Asia itinerary

As President Donald Trump works out the details of a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon), he's thinking about adding a possible meeting with China's president to his itinerary.

The White House hasn't released details on when Trump might meet Xi Jinping as the leaders try to settle a trade war between the economic powers.

Trump tells reporters he's considering trying to see Xi when he's in Asia later this month for expected denuclearization talks with North Korea's Kim.

Trump says the time and date of his summit with Kim will be announced next week.