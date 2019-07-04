Trump sticks to patriotic themes at July 4 event

President Donald Trump stuck with a patriotic message during his Fourth of July "Salute to America" speech, steering clear of the political rhetoric many had expected.

President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump hailed an eclectic mix of history's heroes, from the armed forces, space, civil rights and other endeavors of American life. He largely adhered to his script, avoiding diversions into his agenda or re-election campaign.

Attendees were treated to flyovers by Coast Guard helicopters, Air Force F-22 fighters, Marine V-22 Osprey helicopters and other military aircraft.

The event ended with a flyover by the Navy's Blue Angels aerobatics team.

Trump was the first president in nearly seven decades to address a crowd at the National Mall on Independence Day.

