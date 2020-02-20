Trump savoring scrambled Dem race, Bloomberg’s debate debut

President Donald Trump is offering stinging criticism of his rivals after Democratic presidential candidates’ rancorous debate.

Making a rare four-day swing through the West, Trump was exuding reelection confidence Thursday at a campaign rally in Colorado.

Trump is seeking to take advantage of the jumbled Democratic field, including mocking the weak debut debate performance by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Calling him mini-Mike, Trump joked about sending Bloomberg a taunting note on the debate.

Bloomberg’s name last appeared on a ballot a decade before #MeToo transformed cultural mores surrounding sexual harassment and the treatment of women.

As he campaigns for the presidency, the 78-year-old billionaire is struggling to adjust.

The former New York City mayor was caught flat-footed during much of this week’s Democratic debate when rival Elizabeth Warren blasted his company’s use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment.

Other candidates have apologized for similar issues surrounding their campaign.

Some political operatives warn that Bloomberg needs to address the issue or risk doing further damage to his campaign.

