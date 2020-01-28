Trump to unveil his Middle East peace plan amid skepticism

President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Odds of it taking shape appear long, given the Palestinians’ preemptive rejection of the plan and Trump’s and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s shaky political standings.

Trump is expected to present the proposal alongside Netanyahu at noon Tuesday in Washington.

It comes the day Trump’s impeachment trial continues in the Senate and the Israeli parliament planned a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity from criminal corruption charges.

Netanyahu withdrew that request Tuesday, saying he had “decided not to let this dirty game continue."

