Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, day devoted to giving back to charitable causes

We had a day to give thanks, now it's time to give back. Giving Tuesday is a day devoted to giving back to charitable causes.

Last year, the one-day giving promotion raised more than $300 million in 24 hours. But if you're more focused on giving back in the form of a tax break come April, you may want to take a look at the new rules from the tax cuts and jobs acts of 2017.

According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute, charitable giving is expected to decrease by $17-billion this year because of the new tax law.

Four-fifths of this decline is driven by an increase in the number of taxpayers who claim the standard deduction, which nearly doubled for singles to about $12,000.