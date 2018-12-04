Tuesday is National Cookie Day

Here's some news to brighten your day, it's National Cookie Day!

A fun fact, more than 40% of Americans have eaten a whole row of Oreos in one sitting.

Whether that includes you or not, who doesn't love cookies?

Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin or Snickerdoodle, celebrate these treats in the sweetest way today.

Bake at home or if you don't feel like warming your oven, pick some up.

Great American Cookies is handing out one free cookie per person, and Mrs. Fields is giving away a free cookie with any purchase. Nestle Toll House Cafe also has a deal today, buy three cookies and get three free.