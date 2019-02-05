If you're in the mood for a snack or a sweet treat, how about some chocolate hazelnut spread?

Tuesday is World Nutella Day.

The popular spread was created by Italian pastry maker Pietro Ferrero in 1946 to deal with a post-World War II cocoa shortage.

According to the Ferrero Group, makers of the spread, you can circle the world 1.8 times with the amount of nutella produced in one year.

World Nutella Day was the brainchild of an American blogger named Sara Russo, who first celebrated World Nutella Day on Feb. 5, 2007.