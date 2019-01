Do you want one scoop or two? Tuesday is National Strawberry Ice Cream Day!

Now, this is different than the National Ice Cream Day celebrated in July. January 15th is designated just for the strawberry flavored cold treat.

No Neapolitan ice cream to be found here.

According to the NationalDayCalendar.com, strawberry ice cream dates back to at least 1813.

It supposedly was served at the second inauguration of our fourth President, James Madison.