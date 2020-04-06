Tuesday temps hit the 70s!

Well, get the bell bottoms on and tune into All In The Family, it looks like we're heading back to the 70s on Tuesday!!! We'll go for a high of 76 in the Quad Cities. The normal high is 59 and the record high for the day is 86 from 1893 so as warm as it might feel we won't be setting any record highs for the day! The last time we were in the 70s was back on March 8th when we hit 71. Prior to that it way back in October when we had a slew of 70s including 73 on the 8th and 9th, 71 on the 7th, and 79 on the 2nd. Enjoy it because we'll only be in the 60s Wednesday with cooler 50s and even 40s for highs into early next week.