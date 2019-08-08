Tug Fest 2019 bringing family fun and excitement

The highly anticipated event that some say marks the end of summer, and the start of back to school season. We are talking about Tug Fest 2019.

Tug Fest was established in 1987. The event brings together LeClaire, Iowa and Port Byron, Illinois as they go head to head as they play tug of war between cities. The rope is 2,700 ft, 680lbs and spans the width of the Mississippi River.

The teams compete to see who will claim the traveling alabaster statue of a Bald Eagle in flight.

According to officials with the event, more than 35,000 people with the event, that takes place over the longest river in the U.S.A.

Cost of Attendance

- Children under 12 are free all weekend.

- On Thursday: Free admission for everyone, it's family night!

- On Friday: Admission is $5.00.

- On Saturday: Admission is $5.00.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday -

4:30pm - Carnival, Vendors & Beverage Tent open.

4:30 - 10pm - BINGO (South End)

5-10 pm Carnival Wristband Night ($25 for unlimited rides).

6:30pm Bags Tournament (North End)

7-11pm Live Music

11pm Event Closes for the night.

Friday -

4:30pm - Parade Registration (Bridgeview Elementary)

5pm - Community Tailgate Part: LeClaire Baptist Church

6pm - Levee Opens

6pm - Grand Parade - Theme: Iowa Proud

6pm - Carnival, Vendors & Beverage Tent open

6-10pm BINGO (South End)

7pm VIP Sponsor Party (North End)

7:30pm - Midnight - Live Music

9:30pm - Fireworks

Midnight - Event Closes for the night.

Saturday -

7:00 am - Community Tug Fest Breakfast (Civic Club)

8:00 am - Tugger Registration (Civic Club)

8:30 am - 5K Tug Run/Walk

10:00 am - Levee Opens

11:00 am - Kid's Tug (Registration 10:30 am - North End)

11:00 am - Vendors and Beverage Tent Open

Noon - 10:30 pm BINGO (South End)

12:15 pm - National Anthem

12:30 - 2:30pm - THE TUG

3:30 pm - Awards (stage)

4:00 pm - Arm Wrestling Tournament

6:00 - Midnight - Live Music

6pm - Levee Opens

Midnight - Event wraps up for the year.

