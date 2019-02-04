Tumbling Temps Today/Icy Tuesday Night

A strong cold front will arrive in the QC by 9AM sending temps from the 50s to the 30s this afternoon. Along the front scattered showers are likely. This is just the start of another roller coaster week in the QCA. A series of system will impact the midwest each with their own set of problems.

Tuesday evening the first of such systems arrives. This will bring rain and freezing rain to the region. Ice accumulations of a tenth to two tenths of an inch are likely south of I-80 by Wednesday morning. This leads to slippery travel and possible school delays.

The next system will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. This will be the exact setup except for the freezing rain setting up north of I-80. Another tenth or two tenths of inch of ice are likely. This will also lead to school delays on Thursday. This system will finish up with light snow on Thursday afternoon.

Bottom line, this is a tricky forecast, but impacts from these systems will be high. Pay attention to the forecast as the areas picking up the ice will be better known over the next 24 hours.