Rock Island County Highway Department says it will be closing Turkey Hollow Road due to construction. That is located on Highway J from Illinois Route 192 to 120th Avenue West. (KWQC)

The road will be closed to through traffic starting at 8 a.m. on Monday and goes until Wednesday at 3.