Turkey Talk: Knowing When to Thaw Your Bird

Knowing when to thaw your turkey can play a huge factor in knowing when you will be able to feast on Thanksgiving. Failure to properly thaw your turkey ahead of time can prolong your cook time which could make for unhappy guests.

The Rock Island County Health Department created a guide to help you be sure you are a prepared chef for the big day.

Place frozen bird in original wrapper in the refrigerator (40 degrees or below). Allow approximately 24 hours per 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. A thawed turkey can remain in the refrigerator for 1-2 days.

What if you forget?



Cold Water Thawing

For the cold water method, leave the turkey in its original wrapping and submerge it in a sink (or container) full of cold water. Empty the water and replace it with fresh cold water every 30 minutes. With this method, allow 30 minutes of defrosting time per pound.



Cooking From Frozen

If your turkey is still icy on Thanksgiving morning, don't panic! It is safe to cook a turkey if it is frozen -- it will just take longer to cook, potentially 50% longer, in fact. Use your food thermometer, and when your bird reaches 165 degrees in the innermost part of the thigh, the innermost part of the wing and the thickest part of the breast, it is ready.

The Rock Island County Health Department also reminds consumers to wash your hands and kitchen surfaces frequently when handling raw meat.

