Before sitting down to a Thanksgiving dinner, hundreds of runners and walkers hit the streets of Davenport in the 33rd Annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

People had their choice of a one mile, 5K and 5 mile option.

The annual tradition has raised $2 million since 1986 according to organizers.

The event helps provide these programs:

o Camp Abe Lincoln

o Child Care

o Two Full-time Youth Outreach Workers

o Livestrong Cancer Programs

o Financial Assistance to 20% of YMCA Members