Turning Down the Dial: Iowa outlines guidelines on reopening restaurants

With the exception of 22 counties, 77 counties in Iowa will begin to reopen at the end of the week. That means a lot of restaurants and farmers' markets will be operating at 50-percent capacity.

The Iowa Restaurant Association worked with other organizations to establish guidelines:

- No more than six people per group

- 6 feet of space between tables

- no self-service or buffets

- enhanced cleaning

- customers may be screened, asked questions

- employees screen before each shift

- employees to wear masks

When asked how the guidelines would be enforced, Reynolds said: "We have confidence in Iowans to do the right thing and business owners are just as concerned."

Meantime, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 508 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and an additional nine deaths. This brings the statewide total to 6,376 positive cases and 136 deaths.

The nine deaths were in Black Hawk, Bremer, Dubuque, Polk, and Poweshiek counties.

Health officials also reported there are outbreaks at 23 long-term care facilities in the state.

According to the state's website, 304 people remain in the hospital with the virus.