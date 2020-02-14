Turning around - warm up, ahead

Friday morning records included -9 in the Quad Cities, which beat the old record or -8 from 1905, -16 in Dubuque which beat -11 from 1905, and -9 in Burlington which tied the previous record. But, the bitter cold temps and chills are releasing their grip beginning Friday night as temperatures start to rise thanks to miler air coming in on winds from the south! By Saturday we'll see highs in the low to mid 30s. As the warmer air quickly overrides the departing colder air at the surface we'll see clouds develop which could produce scattered light snow showers or just some flurries. No accumulation is anticipated. By Sunday we'll be expecting partly sunny skies and highs near 40. And before things cool off a bit toward the middle of next week Monday looks to bring highs in the low 40s with a chance for rain. We'll be watching carefully to see if the rain begins with an icy mix Monday morning and also if enough cold air catches up with the back edge of the rain to produce a bit of snow into Tuesday morning.