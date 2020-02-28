Twelve people now being monitored for the coronavirus in Iowa

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health say 12 people are now being monitored for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The department's website was updated Friday with the new numbers.

Officials say the 12 people are not showing symptoms and are not being tested for the virus at this time. So far, state health officials have completed public health monitoring on 30 people.

Only two people have been tested for COVID-19 and both came back negative.

Officials say the risk to Iowans remains low.

The Department of Public Health updates its numbers of Iowans being monitored and tested on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.