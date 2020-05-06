Twenty-four residents test positive for coronavirus at Jack Mabley Developmental Center, health officials say

The Lee County Health Department said 24 of 112 residents at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon, Ill., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Tuesday.

“Lee County Health Department and KSB Hospital are working closely together to monitor and provide support for this evolving situation,” the health department said on its Facebook page. “Most of the positives are without symptoms at this time. KSB Hospital is fully prepared if an expected percentage of the patients need hospitalization. This is yet another example of how quickly this virus can spread. The Jack Mabley Center has been following IDPH guidelines and working cooperatively with local leaders.”

The center serves individuals with behavioral and medical needs.

On Tuesday, the health department reported 16 new cases in the county, for a total of 46 cases. Sixteen people have recovered and have been listed off isolation, according to the health department.

This is a developing story.