Twenty new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County; 12 hospitalized

Health officials in Rock Island County have reported an additional 20 positive cases of COVID-19. This now brings the county total to 180.

Twelve patients are currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 70s who is being treated in a local hospital

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his teens who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Health officials continue to urge Quad Citians to help us all by:

· Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

· Staying home when you are ill.