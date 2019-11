Two people were found dead in a Sterling home Sunday night following a welfare check.

Around 6:40 p.m. on November 3rd, 2019, the Sterling Police Department was called to the 800 block of 1st Avenue and after entering the home, they found the bodies of a 24-year-old female and male inside.

Names will not be released until the family is notified and no further information has been released.

As we learn more, we'll keep you up to date.