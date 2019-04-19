Two Champions are taking their relationship and Sled Hockey to the next level

If you thought hockey was fast then you have to check out sled hockey.

The US has one of the top men's sled hockey teams in the world. And the women are attempting to bring their sport to the Paralympics as well.

The Quad Cities is home two-time Paralympic gold medalist from the men's team and the woman who is pioneering the effort to bring the women's team to the Paralympics.

Kevin McKee and Erica Mitchell are not only sled hockey champions. They're a couple.

"Probably top guys are going 15 to 20 (miles per hour)," says two-time Paralympic gold medalist Kevin McKee. "It's really fast" adds Captain of women's USA Sled Hockey Team Erica Mitchell as she nods in agreement.

Kevin and Erica say sled hockey is a "read and react game," which requires strong "hockey sense."

"The game is the same like rules and all that we just have one extra rule added which is called t-boning you can't hit someone with your sled you have to turn to the side, and also you can't skate backward," says McKee.

"We also wear a full face masks because we're closer to the ice," says Mitchell.

It’s called sledge hockey overseas, and the US has one of the best para-ice hockey teams in the world.

Kevin recalls joining the US Olympic team. "To make that team was just the best thing in the world that could happen to me and I met Erica through sled hockey and it's taken me so many cool places and I've done so many cool things. so it's just amazing," says McKee.

McKee has won two gold medals. And Mitchell helped start the women's USA sled hockey team ten years ago.

"Two years before that I tried out for the men's USA team, and no other female had got to that elite level and they told me at tryouts I couldn't make it because I was a female. so from there, we started a women's USA team, and since I was the pioneer they said you're the captain," says Mitchell.

But a national team isn't enough for this champion. "We (Women's USA Sled Hockey Team) really want for the women to be a Paralympic sport, we aren't yet because we don't have enough country. right now we have four countries we need eight. we'll be there," says Mitchell with a look of determination.

Kevin and Erica have been together for 10 years and just last month, Kevin brought a ring on to the ice.

"I was pretty nervous," says McKee. Both Kevin and Erica had games before he proposed "I kept going to the bench and practicing what I was going to say but then actually when I went to go do it I wasn't nervous anymore because I knew I wanted to be with her," says McKee.

Both Erica and Kevin agree, there was no better place for her to say yes

then with the sport that brought them together. Kevin will be heading to the world championship in the Czech Republic next week. There's a local sled hockey team in the Quad Cities that plays every Sunday at River's Edge.