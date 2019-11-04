Two Davenport West High School students removed following lunch hour fight

Two Davenport West students were removed from the school Monday afternoon after a fight during the lunch hour.

According to Davenport Police, officers were called to West High School at 10:59 a.m. for a fight between two male students. A police sergeant could not provide names of the juveniles or tell TV6 if any charges were being filed.

Parents who reached out to TV6 said videos of the fight was circulating on social media but TV6 has not seen the videos and Davenport Police could not confirmed they exist.

A Davenport Schools spokesperson said both students were released to their parents.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this page with new details as we get them.

