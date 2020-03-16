Two Davenport homes evacuated Sunday night for gas leak

Two homes were evacuated Sunday after a report of a gas leak in Davenport, according to MidAmerican Energy Company.

Media Relations Manager Geoff Greenwood said they received a report of the leak shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Hickory Grove Road and confirmed there was an underground leak.

MidAmerican brought in crews to make temporary repairs, which was completed shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, clearing the way for residents to return to their homes, Greenwood said.

No other information was released.

